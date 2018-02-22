Swissbit Focused on Security

Security will be the focus for Swissbit, manufacturer of industrial flash memory solutions, at embedded world 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany, February 27–March 1, 2018. Swissbit will showcase its ranges of SSDs, CFast cards, eMMc as well as SD and micro SD memory cards for industrial use. Usecases for flash memory solutions with secure element that offer legally protected and secure data and communication protection as well as easy retrofitting and upgradability will be highlighted . The latest products from Swissbit’s security product range are the PS-46 as pSLC SD memory card and a USB memory module with an option for a secure ROM memory function.

Swissbit is introducing additions to its PS-45u and PS-450u SD and microSD card series with security functions. With PS-46, a further SD memory card is added to the portfolio. The new card, as a pSLC, uses MLC NAND chips . Swissbit’s security products are, for example, used in tap-proof phones, industry/PLC and more.

Data of any kind is automatically made tamper-proof using secure WORM SD cards or USB sticks. In addition to overwrite protection, WORM memory offers integrated hash chaining with a data signature option. Swissbit will demonstrate on various single board computers, such as Arduino, ESP32, Wandboard and Raspberry Pi, how efficiently boot processes and user data can be protected using hardware-based security.

Swissbit’s security solutions with secure element address trendsetting applications and give embedded systems a unique ID. In the age of digitalization, the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and the related security requirements, particularly for gateways, Swissbit’s secure memory solutions offer a user-friendly option to create a secure M2M communication connection even for already existing systems, ensuring verifiably secure encryption of data traffic in the system.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.