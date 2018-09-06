Synaptics’ VR Display Driver and Bridge Up the User Experience

Synaptics Incorporated, developer of human interface solutions, presents its new ClearView R63455 display driver IC (DDIC) featuring dual-display 2K resolution combined with foveal transport support for next-generation virtual reality head-mounted displays (HMDs). In addition, Synaptics’ new VXR7200 VR Bridge solution provides high-speed DisplayPort connectivity supporting full VESA DP1.4 bandwidth over tethered USB Type-C cables required for a best-in-class HMD user experience. Combined, these solutions offer high-performance visual support for next-generation Augmented-, Mixed- and Virtual-Reality HMDs used for applications including gaming, movies, commercial, medical and more.

“While virtual reality devices are becoming more common, issues remain with maintaining high-resolution graphics and avoiding motion sickness and the screen door effect. These display and connectivity issues can hinder even the best user experience, which is why Synaptics is focused on tackling these challenges for new generations of HMDs and a superior HMI experience. Analyst firm IHS Markit is predicting the world-wide VR headset installed base to exceed 90 million units by 2021, and Synaptics is well-poised to lead in these critical human interface advancements,” says Huibert Verhoeven, senior vice president and general manager, IoT Division, Synaptics.

Key Features

R63455 VR DDIC optimized for 2160 x 2400 @ 90Hz head-mounted display

1000ppi, 2K per-eye image quality

Foveal Transport provides crystal-clear visuals

VXR7200 VR Bridge supports full DP1.4 bandwidth using AMD/Nvidia GPUs over USB-C

Support panels >2K resolution or faster refresh rates, without image loss due to cabling

