System Modeling Workbench for Teamcenter Enables Digital Twin

Siemens debuts the new System Modeling Workbench for Teamcenter software, built in partnership with Obeo, to extend Siemens’ model-based systems engineering (MBSE) offering. This solution will integrate the Teamcenter portfolio with both SysML general purpose modelling language for engineering and Capella, an open-source modeling tool dedicated to system, software and hardware architecture.

Building on its MBSE technology, Siemens PLM Software is enhancing the solution with open-source software, enabling these technologies to integrate with the multi-domain digital twin. Using Teamcenter to maintain the digital thread, this integration allows organizations to see and understand the effect of any decisions made across all available domains.

“The result of this partnership brings engineers using Siemens PLM Software the benefits of closed-loop model integration between architecture and downstream engineering,” says Etienne Juliot, vice-president and cofounder of Obeo. “The best way to find a good trade-off between reliability, cost and performance, and at the same time to master the complexity of multi-concern systems, is to design all these aspects in a unique repository, as a single source of truth.”

Based on methodological guidance, System Modeling Workbench for Teamcenter helps product architects understand their customer needs, define and share the solution among stakeholders, enable engineering-wide collaboration, evaluate earlier to justify architectural choices and complete master verification and validation. Users can benefit from data exchanges between product lifecycle management (PLM) and SysML or Capella projects, as well as access to leverage the lifecycle of models, requirements and diagrams.

With this solution, customers can now create and capture an integrated, multi-domain engineering product architecture that enables the downstream domains to communicate with each other within the context of the product development lifecycle. Enabling this multi-domain digital thread, which supports nearly all aspects of product development including mechanical, electrical, software, reliability, cost, manufacturing down to servicing, allows everyone to understand how a change may affect the full spectrum of processes within a product.

“System Modeling Workbench for Teamcenter provides advanced MBSE capabilities, building upon our core business principal of openness,” says Joe Bohman, senior vice president of Lifecycle Collaboration Software for Siemens PLM Software. “An integrated multi-domain digital twin, spanning mechanical, electrical, software, and manufacturing domains will be a game changer for customers looking to increase product efficiency and innovation ability, all while satisfying the end users changing needs.”

For more info, visit Siemens.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.