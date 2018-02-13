How to Tap MagNet’s Parameterization Function to Speed up Force Simulation

Christina Chen of Magnet Energy LLC set out to simulate the force of enormous magnets in order to establish equations for various magnets of different dimensions at 23 air gaps.

Using MagNet Modeling Toolbox–and specifically, the component’s properties box at the Parameters tab–Chen set user-defined parameters as part of her simulation work. For example, for rectangular prism shaped magnets, she created user-defined parameters of length and width from 1 to 50 with increment 1, including one parameterization that ran results in 2,500 data points for one thickness. In a ring magnet example, she created user-defined parameters radius 1-25 with increment 0.5 and thickness 1-25 with increment 1, resulting in a simulation run of 1,225 data points for a fixed inside diameter. The team used different settings for rings, cylinders, or other shapes.

This presentation takes you through the finer points of MagNet’s parameterization feature, including best practices that yield optimal and accurate results. Too fine a mesh may ensure accuracy, for example, but then the simulation becomes too time consuming. Conversely, if the mesh is not set fine enough, results may be questionable. Chen explores how to use a balanced setting to make the simulation run efficiently.

Click here to view the presentation and explore the full details of Chen’s process.