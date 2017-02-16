Tech Soft 3D Updates Tetra4D Portfolio

Tech Soft 3D, provider of software development tools and native 3D PDF technology to the engineering industry, recently announced the Tetra4D 2017 portfolio of products: Tetra4D Converter, Tetra4D Enrich and Tetra4D Automate.

According to a news release, the enhancements made to Tetra4D Converter and Tetra4D Enrich result in 3D PDFs functioning like an application, which can provide an even more interactive experience. Improved support for import and export formats, and new workflows focused on 3D printing demonstrate the role 3D PDF plays in helping companies to improve communication, save time and money.

“Our customers start using 3D PDFs for particular workflows, and quickly realize how they can expand the use of 3D PDFs in other processes and workflows throughout the organization,” said Lionel Vieilly, product manager for Tetra4D. “The Tetra4D 2017 portfolio is loaded with feature enhancements including support for new export formats such as the 3MF, the ability to search within a 3D PDF, and many more improvements that help to address ever-expanding roles that 3D PDFs can play in streamlining manufacturing processes.”

The 2017 Tetra4D portfolio now provides support for the JT 9.5 export format, which supports interoperability and archiving workflows, as well as a new format–the 3D Manufacturing Format (3MF), which allows design applications to send full-fidelity 3D models to a mix of other applications, platforms, services and 3D printers, the company said. The 3MF format supports multiple types of information including colors, materials, and more.

Per the release, Tetra4D 2017 products provide updated CAD readers that support the latest versions of major CAD formats, including NX11, Solid Edge ST9 and SOLIDWORKS 2017. In addition, the STEP reader and writer have been enhanced to support the validation properties features (STEP AP242) that enable users to validate a CAD data translation process.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.