TechSoft3D Releases HOOPS Publish 2017

TechSoft3D has introduced the latest version of its PDF publishing software, HOOPS. The software is designed to help coordinate and share product data across the entire design lifecycle.

According to a company press release, with HOOPS Publish 2017, anyone can publish a rich 3D model with product manufacturing information (PMI) in several standard CAD formats. HOOPS Publish also generates interactive PDFs with 3D engineering graphics, tables, lists, buttons, drawings and more. Data created by your application can now be shared and consumed more broadly and efficiently.

New features in HOOPS Publish 2017 include:

Publish PDF, HTML 5, STEP AP 242, JT 9.5, IGES, PRC, STL, VRML and 3MF formats

New HTML export feature includes built-in controls for users to navigate, review and interrogate models in a web browser – with no need for a proprietary viewer or CAD system

Create relationships between elements in the PDF without the need for JavaScript

In addition to importing your application data via a straightforward API (application programming interface), developers may also choose to load data in any one of the following formats: IGES, STEP, SAT, XT and IFC PRC, U3D and VRML



“The rise of web and mobile technology, new standards and free readers have changed how people expect to consume data,” said Eric Vinchon, HOOPS Product Director. “People want to get data out of their applications and consume it throughout the product lifecycle. HOOPS Publish makes that possible. HOOPS Publish provides software development teams everything they need to add the output capabilities their customers expect into their applications.”

For more information, visit TechSoft3D.

