Tektronix Announces BERTScope

Tektronix, a provider of testing hardware solutions, has introduced a 32 Gb/s protocol-aware bit error rate test and analysis system.

Available with maximum data rates of 12.5Gb/s, 24Gb/s and 32Gb/s, the BSX Series BERTScope is available with tools that automate compliance testing, making accurate and repeatable measurements easy to do for the large number of test cases required in the Gen4 standards, the company states.

According to a press release, with built-in Tx equalization, reference clock multiplication, and interference generation, the BSX Series requires fewer cables and is significantly easier to set up and calibrate than previous offerings.

“When things go wrong during receiver testing, our customers need more than a tool that will simply characterize a device. They need a tool that will pinpoint the root cause of failures, move them from complexity to confidence, and help keep projects on schedule,” said Brian Reich, general manager, Performance Oscilloscopes, Tektronix. “Receiver testing is more than just getting a bit-error rate number – it’s understanding why you are getting a particular bit-error rate value, or handshaking failure. The BSX Series delivers unique visibility into the underlying root cause of physical layer issues by capturing the exact location and timing of bit errors.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.