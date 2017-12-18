Tektronix Delivers Test Solutions for Automotive Design

Tektronix offers the 5 Series MSO Low Profile oscilloscope for machine diagnostics and automated test (ATE) applications. The new low-profile instrument offers a combination of channel density, performance and low cost per channel at 1 GHz bandwidth. Tektronix also announced a series of optional power analysis and serial trigger/decode solutions for aerospace and automotive markets for the 5 Series MSO.

The 5 Series MSO Low Profile offers a combination of eight FlexChannel inputs and its space-saving 2U package. It costs less than $5,000 per channel.

With 1 GHz analog bandwidth, 6.25 GS/s sample rate on all channels and 125 M record length, the 5 Series MSO Low Profile has the performance capability to capture accurate waveform data with high signal integrity.

The 5 Series MSO Low Profile is suited for ATE applications where channel density and performance are critical. The 5 Series MSO Low Profile is designed to strict standards for shake-and-shock, EMI/ESD immunity and operating temperature range.

It is priced from $39,900 US MSRP.

In related news, Tektronix released new automotive-specific software solutions for the 5 Series MSO mixed signal oscilloscope designed to speed up validation and debug and shorten design cycles for the complex electronics systems found in next-generation vehicles. These new automotive solutions dovetail with key 5 Series MSO innovations including up to eight channels, 12-bit resolution and its high-definition capacitive touch display and intuitive user interface.

“These solutions for the 5 Series MSO will enable automotive engineers working on next-generation vehicles to gain a richer view of complex systems, solve problems faster and keep projects on schedule,” says Brian Ice, general manager, Mainstream Oscilloscopes, Tektronix.

The new automotive solutions for the 5 Series MSO include the following:

5-SRAUTO protocol option package offers complete serial triggering and analysis of the major buses used in the automotive industry.

5-CMAUTOEN Automotive Ethernet solution provides automated compliance support for the IEEE P802.3bw (100BASE-T1) and BroadR-Reach V3.2 specification requirements.

The new capabilities expand the applications supported by the 5 Series MSO with innovations including FlexChannel technology that allows four, six or eight analog channels and up to 64 digital channels, integrated protocol analysis and signal generator, a new 12-bit signal acquisition system, 15.6-in. capacitive touch display and intuitive user interface.

The 5-CMAUTOEN solution is priced at $3,500 and 5-SRAUTO is priced at $1,850.

In related news, Tektronix has released new options for the 5 Series MSO mixed signal oscilloscope including a power analysis solution, Automotive Ethernet testing solution, and serial trigger and decode solutions for the aerospace and automotive markets.

The solutions enable users to quickly set up measurements and analyze results using the 5 Series MSO’s tap, drag, pinch and swipe touch interface.

New options for the 5 Series MSO include the following:

Power analysis: The new 5-PWR power measurement and analysis solution enables designers to use the 5 Series MSO’s high channel count and 12-bit resolution to easily perform a range of automated power measurements and analysis.

Aerospace: The 5-SRAERO option offers serial trigger and decode solutions for the most common serial buses used in the aerospace industry.

Automotive: The upgraded 5-SRAUTO package offers complete serial triggering and analysis of the major buses used in the automotive industry while the new 5-CMAUTOEN Automotive Ethernet solution provides automated compliance support for the IEEE P802.3bw (100BASE-T1) and BroadR-Reach V3.2 specifications.

The optional solutions offerings are available now and start at $1,850 US MSRP.

For more information, visit Tektronix.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.