Tektronix Develops PAM4 Optical Analysis Solution

Tektronix, provider of measurement solutions, introduced the DPO7OE1, a calibrated optical probe and analysis software for use with real-time oscilloscopes. It is optical reference receiver (ORR) compliant for 28-GBaud PAM4 applications and supports IEEE/OIF-CEI standard specific measurements. This new solution complements Tektronix’ optical PAM4 analysis tools for sampling oscilloscopes.

Based on real-time oscilloscopes like the DPO70000SX, this new offering allows ability to troubleshoot optical devices by adding powerful debug capabilities: software clock recovery for PAM4 and NRZ, triggering, error detection and capture time correlated or contiguous record of a signal.

The DPO7OE1 offers 33 GHz optical bandwidth for 28-GBaud PAM4 debug applications. It can also be used for legacy NRZ applications. Analysis packages support standard optical measurements including ER, AOP, OMA, eye height and eye width as well as PAM4 IEEE and OIF-CEI standard specific measurements including TDECQ.

The DPO7OE1 calibrated optical probe and PAM4 analysis packages are available to order now.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.