Tektronix Introduces New Automated Compliance Test Solutions

Tektronix has introduced a new equivalent time automated compliance test solutions for four-lane 100G electrical interfaces. The offerings are defined in the IEEE 802.3bm and 802.3bj specifications.

Specific supported technologies are 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4 and CAUI-4, which are the principal electrical specifications for 100G Ethernet.

Available for Tektronix performance oscilloscopes including the DSA8300 >70 GHz bandwidth sequential equivalent-time sampling oscilloscope and the DPO70000SX real-time oscilloscope series with bandwidth up to 70 GHz, this TekExpress application supports 100G Ethernet (IEEE 802.3bj and IEEE 802.3bm Annex 83) electrical validation and characterization needs, the company states.

“The latest 100G and emerging 400G Ethernet standards require both electrical and optical validation to ensure interoperability and also introduce many new measurement challenges,” said Brian Reich general manager, Performance Oscilloscopes, Tektronix. “Tektronix is offering a full complement of industry leading optical and electrical standards verification solutions to serve this demanding market.”

For more information, visit Tektronix.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.