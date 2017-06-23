Tektronix Unveils Mixed Signal Oscilloscope

Tektronix, Inc. has introduced the 5 Series MSO mixed signal oscilloscope.

To better meet modern electronics design challenges, the company says the 5 Series MSO midrange oscilloscope offers various innovations including FlexChannel technology that allows four, six or eight analog channels and up to 64 digital channels, integrated protocol analysis and signal generator, a new 12-bit signal acquisition system, a high-definition capacitive touch display and an intuitive direct access user interface for complex embedded systems.

By default, the input is a TekVPI connector that accepts all TekVPI analog probes, but when the new TLP058 Logic Probe is connected, the input is converted to eight digital channels. The user can add as many logic probes as they need, according to the company, enabling anywhere from 8 to 64 digital channels. Digital signals are sampled, triggered and stored the same as analog signals.

The 5 Series MSO features a 15.6-in. capacitive touch, high definition (1,920×1,080-pixel) display. An advanced user interface lets users access controls directly through objects on the display. Users can also drive the oscilloscope using a mouse and conventional front-panel controls.

The 5 Series MSO is less than 8 in. deep and features a handle, a streamlined front panel with LED light rings indicating selected waveform and trigger sources, and adjustable feet that enable additional viewing angles.

The 5 Series MSO incorporates a next generation front-end amplifier that lowers noise approximately 4.5 dB from previous generation oscilloscopes, according to the company. It also uses a 12-bit analog-digital converter (ADC) and a new high res mode that delivers vertical resolution (up to 16 bits).

This oscilloscope can run as either a dedicated scope or in an open Windows configuration. The user can switch between the two by adding or removing a solid-state drive that has the Windows license/OS installed on it. When the SSD is installed, the instrument boots Windows. When it’s removed, the instrument boots as a dedicated scope. Regardless of the configuration, the scope’s user interface drives exactly the same way.

All 5 Series MSOs can be purchased or field upgraded as needs change with an arbitrary/function generator (AFG), digital probes, extended record length up to 125 Mpoints, additional protocol support and bandwidth up to 1 GHz. An upgrade to 2 GHz is available through Tektronix Service Centers.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.