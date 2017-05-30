Telit Introduces GNSS Location Module

Telit is introducing a new, ultra-slim family of smart antenna GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) receiver modules. These integrated modules are suited to IoT (Internet of Things) projects with size, cost and time constraints, according to the company.

The module combines an omni-directional low profile embedded antenna and an internal RF switch. A turnkey solution, the SL876Q5-A includes features such as an additional low noise amplifier (LNA), surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter and efficient power management technology in a leadless chip carrier (LCC) package. The inclusion of several low power modes reduces total power consumption while maintaining position accuracy, which extends battery life—a critical requirement for wearables, personal trackers and other battery-dependent applications.

SL876Q5-A Features

Quad-GNSS: GPS/ QZSS and GLONASS or BeiDou and it is Galileo ready

A-GNSS: Onboard generation and server-generated file injection that can be stored into the embedded flash memory

Omni-directional antenna design delivers performance in sensitivity, tracking performance and accuracy

MEMS wakeup feature offers low power consumption

Built in LNA for improved sensitivity

Primary UART port. A secondary port can be configured as UART, I 2 C, or SPI at boot/reset If I 2 C, the secondary port supports either commands and messages or MEMS wakeup.

C, or SPI at boot/reset Embedded RF switch allows easy integration with external antennas

11 x 11.9 x 2.3 mm LCC package for space constrained devices

Flash memory enables firmware upgrades, customization and AGPS file storage, which is ideal for battery-dependent devices

Availability begins in the second quarter of 2017.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.