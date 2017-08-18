Telit IoT Innovation Summit Barcelona Aims to Engage IoT Experts

Telit IoT Innovation Summit Barcelona on October 2 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Spain offers the opportunity for attendees to connect with hundreds of business leaders, executives, engineers and developers to leverage the Telit IoT ecosystem, Summit organizers report.

The Telit IoT Innovation Summit operates in partnership with IoT Solutions World Congress, which takes place October 3-5. Telit IoT Innovation Summit is a one-day, IoT immersion event that showcases keynotes and two breakout sessions focusing on smart solutions and tools, technologies and resources.

The Smart Solutions track showcases real-world IoT use cases. The Tools, Technologies and Resources track targets developers and engineers looking for a deeper dive into the hardware and software components necessary to create IoT solutions. Discover how advances in integrated development environments and cellular module processing power are enabling a new generation of design.

The event is designed for project managers, engineers focusing on IoT development and C-level executives. Sponsors include SAP, Tele2 IoT, Freudenberg IT Solutions, Semtech Corporation, Tech Mahindra and Qualcomm.

For more info, visit Telit.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.