Tend Introduces in.control, a Smart Cloud Robotics Platform

Tend in.control is a smart cloud robotics platform that lets you monitor and control any robot, tending any machine, from any location, according to Tend. This cloud-based solution requires no software downloads and can optimize work cells by allowing robots to switch between multiple tasks without reprogramming, the company reports. Simple dashboards provide a real-time view into the status of your robots, machines and specific jobs–ensuring control and visibility over production lines at all times.

Its three-step implementation process can be done in under an hour, according to the company:

1. Attach accessories. Mount your webcam and end effector to the robot of your choice. It’s now ready to read HMI screens, check parts, tend GUIs on machines, and more, the company notes.

2. Connect to cloud. Plug your robot and accessories into the preconfigured computer. Your secure internet connection sits outside your firewall and is ready to put you in control of your production from anywhere.