Theorem Solutions Releases V19.4 of JT-3D PDF

Theorem Solutions of Tamworth, Staffordshire, UK has released its latest JT-3D PDF product from the Publish 3D range, with support for JTK 8.5.

V19.4 has improved support for attribute information and exploded views, an improved PLMXML data read and improved handling of associated PMI.

Theorem’s Publish 3D products enable the publishing of JT data directly into an interactive 3D PDF document format.

The published PDF document contains embedded interactive 3D representations of the native JT data (within pre-defined templates), offering greater levels of Intellectual Property (IP) protection, with support for separate passwords to control the editing of the 3D PDF output.

The inclusion of Theorem’s Unified Interface (UI) in V19.4 provides the opportunity for multiple PDF publishing from a single data source using the selection of ready-made templates, or the option of Theorem consultancy services to create bespoke templates. Theorem’s UI helps the development and streamlining of translation and downstream processes by allowing engineering data to be filtered, viewed, interrogated, manipulated and translated interactively or in batches with the ability to publish user specific documentation.

The Publish 3D product supports Model Based Definition (MBD) and 3D annotations and dimensions (PMI) from JT into the 3D PDF format.

Anybody with access to the freely available Adobe Reader, either on a PC, tablet or smartphone can access the interactive 3D data and are able to view, mark up and interrogate the document without the use of specialist CAD software, and as 3D PDF is an ISO standard (ISO 24517-1 (PDF/E), the technology can be integrated for seamless document creation and communication.

Theorem’s strategic partnership with Siemens ensures that there is a parallel development between the latest releases of JT, and Theorem’s Publish 3D products, allowing Theorem to continue to provide 3D publishing solutions for the JT community.

For more information, visit Theorem.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.