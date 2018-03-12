Theorem Unveils Visualization App

Theorem’s Visualization Experience app for Augmented and Mixed Reality enables users to create a digital twin using their existing CAD and PLM assets. This allows users to view an exact digital representation of a product which can be viewed, and worked with, from any location.

“Out of the box, the Theorem Visualization Experience server architecture is built to link to other databases, and that link is essential in the support of IoT and the Digital Twin,” says Stuart Thurlby, CEO of Theorem.

The digital twin can be overlaid on real-time data feeds from sensors in a physical operating asset, which know the exact state and condition of an operating asset (product), no matter where it is in the world.

“By better understanding your physical systems digitally, you can start combining and orchestrating all the digital twins of your operations to improve global performance and create new value and new business models,” explains Thurlby. “A digitalized product lifecycle can be enabled across a company’s entire value chain, creating what is referred to as the Digital Thread.”

Areas to Use Digital Twin

Build : Operators leverage a digital replica to speed up the assembly process, combined with intelligence, to provide knowledge and insights when problems occur.

: Operators leverage a digital replica to speed up the assembly process, combined with intelligence, to provide knowledge and insights when problems occur. Operate : Operators leverage a digital replica to capture history, combined with operating intelligence, to provide insights that predict performance.

: Operators leverage a digital replica to capture history, combined with operating intelligence, to provide insights that predict performance. Monitor : Digital twins offer past data, KPIs (present data) and insights (future data) about an asset or system, from design and build to operation and maintenance.

: Digital twins offer past data, KPIs (present data) and insights (future data) about an asset or system, from design and build to operation and maintenance. To carry out these processes requires visualization of the digital twin of a product or machine. To do that means it has to be displayed in an augmented or mixed reality device and overlaid on top of the physical product or machine.

