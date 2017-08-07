ThermoComp Built to Offer Mechatronic Solution to Thermal Errors

Aerotech’s new product feature, ThermoComp, is a mechatronic solution to thermal errors, the company reports. Through the employment of integrated hardware and sensors, and a compensation algorithm implemented via Aerotech’s A3200 controller software, ThermoComp minimizes stage inaccuracy due to thermal effects even over extreme temperature ranges. Up to 90% of the thermal-related errors can be eliminated, regardless of stage travel and range of temperature change, the company notes.

Additionally, internal self-heating is another major source of thermal-related positioning errors, particularly in stages without direct feedback devices such as ball-screw-driven stages. ThermoComp prevents environmental changes from affecting positioning performance and reportedly diminishes the errors caused through internal heating, eliminating up to 90% of the thermal-related errors caused by the self-heating of a ball-screw-driven stage.

ThermoComp is currently available on all Aerotech PRO Series stages and operates through an intuitive and easy-to-use integrated command set within the Aerotech A3200 controller software.

For more info, visit Aerotech.