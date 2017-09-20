Thinkbox Software’s Deadline 10 Is Now Available

Deadline 10 is available from Thinkbox Software. This release offers access to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Spot Instances that can reduce the cost of running rendering applications, and help increase compute capacity on the same budget, according to the company. Customers can also purchase by-the-minute render time in the AWS Cloud through the Thinkbox Marketplace. Deadline for Autodesk 3ds Max, Autodesk Maya, Arnold, an Autodesk offering and Chaos Group’s V-Ray can be purchased in the marketplace.

Deadline 10 integrates with the AWS Cloud to enable ability to expand render farms – whether on-premises, cloud or hybrid – securely. To ensure that all the appropriate assets are available in the cloud, Deadline synchronizes with local servers and manages the data transfer before rendering begins, tagging accounts and instances for bill allocation, according to the company. With third-party licensing options, Deadline 10 customers can purchase software licenses from the Thinkbox Marketplace, bring their own licenses or leverage a combination of the two to grow render farms elastically from the AWS Cloud.

Deadline 10, including support, is now offered for $48 USD per year.

Perpetual licenses are available upon request. For more information, visit Thinkbox Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.