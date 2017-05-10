Titan Robotics Showcased Hardware Machines at RAPID + TCT

Titan Robotics featured two of its advanced hardware machines at RAPID + TCT in Pittsburgh: the multi-gantry Cronus and the company’s new Pellet Extrusion system.

The Cronus demonstrates collaborative multi-head 3D printing technology. Powered by Autodesk Netfabb, the Cronus directs five print heads working together on a single print surface to fabricate large complex parts at advanced industrial speeds. The Cronus allows for the fabrication of large parts in minimal time, the company reports, and is capable of printing in high resolutions ranging from 0.1 mm to 0.8 mm layer heights.

The high flow-rate, large aperture pellet extruder was developed via a partnership with Push Plastic. Push Plastic designed and built the pellet extruder that is now being tested and executed on Titan Robotics’ large-format 3D printer model, the Atlas.

“Because we have extensive knowledge in large-scale extrusion systems, it was a logical step for us to use our expertise to advance additive manufacturing technology,” says Nick Booth, owner of Push Plastic.

Pellet extrusion increases production speed of large parts, with flow rates during printing reaching 5 pounds per hour, according to the two companies. This technology expands the number of materials available to use in 3D printing, opening up opportunities for hundreds of injection-molding plastics to be used in additive manufacturing, the companies add.

According to Titan Robotics, the company has successfully printed in several advanced, pelletized-form materials that have previously not been successful in traditional filament 3D printing. These materials include polypropylene, glass-filled polycarbonate, polyethylene and recent successful field tests with the Chemson Group’s new AM/3DP specific PVC, 3DVinyl.

“Being able to 3D print with PVC in both pellet and filament form opens up 3D printing to many industries that require a product that can withstand outdoor, harsh environments such as the oil and gas fields, agriculture and architecture,” says Titan Robotics Founder and CEO Clay Guillory.

In addition to the implementation of advanced thermoplastics, pellet 3D printing reportedly offers lower material costs, according to the companies. They say plastic pellets range in cost from $1.50 to $6 per pound, compared with filament costs averaging $10 to $20 per pound.

