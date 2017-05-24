Tolerance Analyzer Integrates with NX

Dimensional Control Systems (DCS) has announced the full production release of 3DCS Variation Analyst tolerance analysis software for the NX CAD/CAM/CAE solution from Siemens’ product lifecycle management (PLM) software business.

This new integration, the company says, gives 3DCS users the ability to activate 3DCS workbenches from within NX as well as the ability to use many of NX’s applications and functionality such as visualization, GD&T (geometric dimensioning and tolerancing) and PMI (product and manufacturing information) data to support its modeling processes.

3DCS provides a palette of tools that enable engineers and designers to simulate its product’s assembly process and 3D tolerance stack-ups. The data it returns can help users reduce non-conformance, scrap, rework and potential warranty issues and their associated costs.

3DCS deploys three methods to simulate product assembly and part tolerance 3D stack-ups: Monte Carlo Simulation, High-Low-Mean (sensitivity analysis) and GeoFactor Analysis (relationship). This combination of capabilities, DCS explains, highlights the sources of variation as well as potential build issues in a product.

With 3DCS Variation Analyst for NX users can incorporate plant and measurement data to validate products and troubleshoot production as well as account for such factors as processes and tooling. Users can generate high-quality visualizations, locate primary contributors to variation as well as generate reports and measurement plans automatically. Additionally, users have the ability to modify tolerances, assembly processes or design characteristics to test new designs.

The integration of the 3DCS Variation Analyst into the NX environment also allows users to use new parts and models from NX to update variation models quickly, as well as control these revisions and models within Siemens’ Teamcenter digital lifecycle management system.

“The integration of 3DCS for NX into the NX CAD platform is an important development for DCS,” said Donald Jasurda, DCS vice president, in a press statement. “Manufacturers see the benefit of using an integrated solution for variation analysis, and are all moving in this direction. The use of integrated tools increases modeling efficiency and allows the CAD platform’s inherent functionality to cross over into the 3DCS software suite.”

3DCS Variation Analyst for NX joins the DCS line of Variation Analyst integrations for major design applications, which already includes versions for Dassault Systèmes CATIA v5/v6, PTC Creo and SOLIDWORKS. A multi-CAD (CAD-neutral) edition and specialized add-on modules are also available.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.