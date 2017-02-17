Touchscreen Design and Simulation Software Added to Altair Partner Alliance

The Altair Partner Alliance (APA) has added Fieldscale’s SENSE to its software offerings. Sense is a touchscreen design and simulation tool. Its algorithms provide accurate results up to 10 times faster than any other simulation software, according to a company press release.

Sense was developed after months of research on touchscreen industry needs and the product design process. In Sense, it takes a matter of seconds to set up the design by choosing the analysis type, the controller, the pattern and the stack-up, according to Fieldscale. The parametric analysis capability can save engineers time, enabling the simultaneous testing of hundreds of finger positions in all three dimensions. Algorithms that run in the background are optimized to deliver results with maximum accuracy in a minimal amount of time. Results are presented in heat maps and interactive plots and can be easily filtered and exported.

“Sense is the first of a long line of new generation simulation tools. Simplifying the simulation by hiding all expertise behind a simple intelligent app environment will enable more engineers to use simulation in their design processes,” said Yiorgos Bontzios, CEO at Fieldscale. “We are thrilled that Altair is our ally and together we head to the new era of simulations.”

For more information, visit the Altair Partner Alliance and Fieldscale.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.