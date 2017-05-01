Transforming Ankle Foot Orthosis with 3D Printing

Prosthetics and orthotics are necessary for a variety of patients, but the current manufacturing process of these medical devices are time-consuming and costly for both patients and hospitals. Thanks to the large format 3D printing technology enabled by the 3D Platform and research effort by students at Gonzaga University, patients soon can expect high-quality 3D printed orthotics that are affordable and produced within an optimized time frame.

Traditional Ankle Foot Orthosis Costly

An ankle foot orthosis (AFO), is a brace that is designed to treat foot and ankle disorders in children. AFO provides a stable base of support for a child’s lower extremities, thus allowing a child to develop the process of walking and balancing. The current process of fabricating an AFO consists of several heavily involved steps including scanning, molding, vacuum heat forming, and form and fitting. This process normally takes as many as four weeks and cost as much as $2,000 for most patients.