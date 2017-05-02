TransMagic Ships 36 CAD Translator Plugins for AutoCAD and Revit

TransMagic Inc. has released 36 new CAD translator products for Autodesk Revit and AutoCAD. These products are available for trial or purchase on the Autodesk App store.

ImportMaster for AutoCAD & Revit ExportMaster for AutoCAD & Revit CATIA V5 CATIA V5 CATIA V4 CATIA V4 NX JT JT Parasolid Solid Edge* STEP Creo IGES Inventor WebGL Parasolid 3D PDF STEP IGES

The TransMagic ImportMaster and ExportMaster series of products install directly into AutoCAD or Revit architectural applications. These add-on products were developed in collaboration with ProtoTech Solutions.

“TransMagic has created individual plugin translators to import and export 3D models from Revit and AutoCAD,” says Todd Reade, CEO of TransMagic. “Our intention is to make projects become more profitable and efficient by eliminating tedious manual steps to re-use 3D data and communicate design intentions.”

To learn more, visit ProtoTech Solutions and TransMagic Inc.