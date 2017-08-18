Tritec Marine Taps Virtalis Technology to Develop Ships

Tritec Marine is using Virtalis’ new ActiveMove CVR system, which integrates a head-mounted display (HMD) to form a small, turnkey VR solution in a box.

“We had been investigating Virtual Reality (VR) for some time, ever since we attended an industry conference on the digital enterprise, and we saw real value in bringing our CAD data into 3D to fully communicate our conceptual designs,” says David Scott, director and general manager of Tritec Marine.

Tritec builds naval architecture and embeds teams of engineers to supervise builds in China and Korea; the company adds that it is moving toward developing concept ship designs that directly solve existing and challenging maritime transportation problems.

“We realized that VR isn’t just for gaming and consumer sales and that for us the value will lie in being able to walk disparate stakeholders through our concepts,” Scott adds. “I experienced CyberAnatomy and thought that I very quickly understood more about the human anatomy than I ever could have assimilated from books. Then we discovered that Virtalis already operated in this sector and that their Visionary Render software can take our CAD data and swiftly render it into virtual 3D ships.”

Visionary Render delivers advanced rendering of huge models in real time with ease of importing from a range of data sources, maintaining naming, hierarchies and the all-important metadata. ActiveMove CVR combines a consumer headset and a VR-ready Lenovo laptop integrated into a custom-designed case to provide a VR solution that can be assembled in minutes.

“Since we have ventured into the virtual world we have had a veritable tsunami of ideas about how we can use the technology, from virtual prototyping before the build to digital twinning for maintenance,” Scott says.

The first project that CVR is being deployed on involvesconcept designs for ships transporting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). With a recognition that autonomous ships are considered by many to be the future of commercial shipping, Tritec is developing a revolutionary ship/port interface that automatically moors and unloads its cargo.

For more info, visit Virtalis and Tritec Marine.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.