Tulip Launches Digital Manufacturing Quick-Start Kit

Tulip launches Factory Kit, a quick-start solution for powering digital manufacturing. Factory Kit is an intuitive self-service solution that includes tools engineers need to quickly design, build and deploy manufacturing apps without writing code.

“While automation within manufacturing organizations has grown significantly, the manufacturing workforce has been left behind by technology. Manufacturing engineers still rely on paper and legacy technology to collect data, and workers on the shop floor lack the productivity tools we take for granted in other industries,” says Natan Linder, Tulip’s CEO. “We started Tulip to change this through our Manufacturing App Platform, and today we’re launching Factory Kit to make it even easier for engineers to get started.”

Factory Kit leverages Tulip’s Manufacturing App Platform, which brings industrial internet of things and advanced analytics to the front-line engineer and the associate on the shop floor. Manufacturing Apps integrate human, sensor and machine data, allowing engineers to gain actionable insights, implement process changes and continuously improve operations.

Factory Kit provides access to Tulip’s cloud-based Manufacturing App Platform as well as sample apps and analytics ready to use out of the box. The Kit includes what engineers need to get started with Manufacturing Apps, including a Tulip I/O Gateway that lets them connect their devices to the apps they build and the Tulip Light Kit for driving Pick-to-Light (PTL) processes, the company reports. Also bundled with the kit are an array of IoT sensors and devices including a break beam sensor, environmental sensors, barcode scanner, foot pedal and tower light.

Factory Kit lets engineers go from prototype to production in a few hours, on their own, without needing to know how to code.

The Tulip Factory Kit gives manufacturers the chance to push bottom-up digital transformation initiatives and empower their engineers with the tools they need to digitize their processes, the company notes.

Factory Kit is now available for purchase with shipping to the United States, Canada and the European Union.

