TURBOdesign Suite v6.6 for Turbomachinery Design and Optimization Released

The version v6.6 update to TURBOdesign Suite from Advanced Design Technology provides new features and functionality to enable designers to produce highly optimized designs. Additionally, the company is hosting a webinar to highlight the new TURBOdesign Suite functionality, including a performance map prediction for centrifugal pump and centrifugal compressor with real gas and the integration of TURBOdesign Optima with ANSYS Workbench for CFD and FEA computation.

The major new functionality included in TURBOdesign Suite v6.6 includes:

Performance map prediction for centrifugal pump: Once the initial 1D design of the pump is completed with TURBOdesign Pre, its analysis mode allows estimating the performance curves for head, efficiency and power for a range of flow rates, for given rotational speeds or impeller outlet diameters (Fig. 1). The estimation of the performance curves does not require the creation of a 3D blade geometry.

Performance map prediction for centrifugal compressor with real gas: The centrifugal compressor analysis functionality for single-stage compressors without return channel has been extended to allow working with real gas. This enables the user to have an overview of the performance of pressure ratio and efficiency for the different flow rates for given rotational speeds (Fig. 2).

Integration of TURBOdesign Optima with ANSYS Workbench for CFD and FEA computation: Since TURBOdesign Suite 6.0.0 TURBOdesignWB has enabled integrating TURBOdesign1 with ANSYS Workbench for CFD and FEA analysis, allowing performing optimization by means of ANSYS DesignXplorer.

In version 6.6.0 this functionality has been extended to include the integration with TURBOdesign Optima (Fig. 3), similarly to TURBOdesign Link-CCM+, and has been renamed TURBOdesign Link-WB. This new implementation allows TURBOdesign Optima to drive the optimization process with CFD and FEA computations by using ANSYS CFX and ANSYS Mechanical. The user can launch TURBOdesign Optima integration directly from ANSYS Workbench (Fig. 4), automating the setup of TURBOdesign Optima. All of the parameters created by the user within ANSYS Workbench will be made available within TURBOdesign Optima automatically for optimization.

The company will host a webinar on May 31 at 12 p.m. ET. The webinar will address how to set up an efficient, multi-objective and multi-point optimization using TURBOdesign Suite with CFD and FEA computations by using ANSYS CFX and ANSYS Mechanical. Also, see the new functionality of TURBOdesign Link-WB to drive the optimization process.

For more info, visit Advanced Design Technology.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.