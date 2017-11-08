Two Companies Align Additive Manufacturing Expertise for Metal AM Production

LPW Technology and Magnitude Innovations are combining their additive manufacturing experience to support the industrialization of metal AM.

“Both organizations focus on AM, and understand the many issues facing manufacturing as it scales up to full AM production,” says Ben Ferrar, LPW’s chief operating officer. “In partnership, LPW and Magnitude will support their clients with metal powders, design, process and application support, helping manufacturers to overcome production challenges throughout the complete AM value chain. The projects undertaken together will offer a tailored, turnkey solution to the adoption of AM technologies, supporting industrial companies to utilize AM and broadening the knowledge-base of the AM sector.”

LPW, as a manufacturer and developer of metal powders and end-to-end solutions, views AM from the perspective of the powder. Magnitude approaches AM from the viewpoint of the process, looking at technology qualification, R&D and production setup.

“Working collaboratively, we can deliver a powerful, supported solution for full AM production control,” Ferrar says. “Our PowderLife range of metal powders, hardware and software solutions take the guesswork out of powder performance, providing assurance that our materials are always within specification at the point of use, and engineered to deliver precisely the mechanical properties required. We recognize that in addition to materials management, there are challenges of optimizing the build process.”

“We are experienced in process development, machine qualification and calibration, and the optimisation of AM parameters to reach the requirements within highly-regulated industries like aerospace and energy,” says Matt Tusz, CEO and co-founder of Magnitude. “Magnitude’s knowledge of AM system and design qualification, production setup, complex application support and technical troubleshooting is complementary to LPW’s expertise in metal powders manufactured specifically for AM and powder handling systems developed to carefully control contamination and deliver full traceability to the AM process. We are excited to be collaborating with LPW in supporting the AM industry with process and application-related challenges.”

For more info, visit LPW Technology and Magnitude Innovations.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.