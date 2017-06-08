TYAN Showcases Lineup of Platforms Based on Intel Xeon

TYAN, a server platform design manufacturer and subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, recently exhibited its new lineup of HPC, cloud computing and storage server platforms at Computex 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan. TYAN showcases a full lineup of platforms based on the upcoming Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family that are targeted at the data center, virtualization, supercomputing, enterprise and embedded infrastructure markets.

TYAN plans to offer the latest server platforms based on the upcoming Intel Xeon Processor Scalable family starting in mid-2017.

GPU and Intel Xeon Phi Coprocessor-based Platforms

TYAN’s HPC computing platforms are designed for the heavy computing workloads of big data and high performance data analysis applications.

The FT77D-B7109 is a 4U dual root complex GPU server with two CPU sockets and support for up to 8 Intel Xeon Phi coprocessor x200 series cards (codenamed Knights Landing).

TYAN also displayed a new high performance workstation platform named the FT48T-B7105. This workstation gives maximum I/O to the professional power user, with support for up to 5 Intel Xeon Phi coprocessors.

TYAN’s GA88-B5631 is a fully peer-to-peer single root complex 1U GPU server. Featuring a single Intel Xeon Scalable Processor Family CPU socket, the platform supports up to 4 Intel Xeon Phi coprocessors.

Next-Generation Datacenter, Enterprise and Cloud

Powered by the upcoming Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family, TYANs new range of cloud computing and storage platforms are optimized for data intensive workloads and virtualization applications.

The 1U GT75B-B7102 with support for 10 2.5 small form factor SATA bays, four of which can support NVMe U.2 drives, is a platform for virtualization and in-memory databases like Apache Ignite. TYANs GT62F-B5630 is a 1U server platform designed for hybrid NVMe/SATA cache data storage with support for up to eight hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives along with an OCP v2.0 LAN Mezzanine.

The new TN200-B7108-X4S is a dual-socket 2U 4-Node all-flash server platform with support for 24x 2.5 NVMe U.2/SATA drives. Each node gets eight NVMe drives across six PCIe x4 NVME U.2 hot-swap drive bays upfront and a pair of internal 2280/22110 NVMe M.2 ports.

TYAN’s 1U GT24E-B7106 is an energy-efficient server for data center deployment; the 2U TN76-B7102 with support for 2x GPUs and 12 3.5-in. hot-swap drive bays is designed for multiple application scenarios including technical computing and virtual machine deployment.

For more info, visit TYAN.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.