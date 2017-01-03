U.S. DOT Advances Connected Vehicle Technology Deployment

The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a rule that would advance the deployment of connected vehicle technologies throughout the U.S. light vehicle fleet. According to the government agency, the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking would enable vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication technology on all new light-duty vehicles, enabling a multitude of new crash-avoidance applications that, once fully deployed, could prevent hundreds of thousands of crashes every year by helping vehicles interact with each other.

In February 2014, U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx announced the Department would accelerate its work to enable V2V, directing the Department’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to begin work on the rulemaking. NHTSA issued an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in August 2014. The advancement of the V2V rulemaking complements the Department’s work to accelerate the development and deployment of automated vehicles.

The proposed rule announced today would require automakers to include V2V technologies in all new light-duty vehicles. The rule proposes requiring V2V devices to “speak the same language” through standardized messaging developed with industry, an organizational press release states.

“We are carrying the ball as far as we can to realize the potential of transportation technology to save lives,” said Foxx. “This long promised V2V rule is the next step in that progression. Once deployed, V2V will provide 360° situational awareness on the road and will help us enhance vehicle safety.”

