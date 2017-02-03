UberCloud Receives Round of Venture Capital

UberCloud, a provider of high-performance cloud computing for simulation, has received a round of venture capital of $1.7 million from Earlybird Venture Capital. Roland Manger, co-founder and partner of Earlybird, joins the UberCloud Board of Directors.

According to a company press release, UberCloud is an online community, marketplace and software container factory where CAE engineers, scientists and their service providers, discover, try and buy ubiquitous HPC power and Software-as-a-Service, from cloud resource providers and application software vendors around the world. Engineers and scientists can explore, discuss, and use computing power on demand to solve critical design and development problems.

“UberCloud has created an entire cloud computing ecosystem for complex technical simulations, leveraging cloud infrastructure providers, developing and utilizing middleware container technology, and bringing on board established and proven application software providers, all for the benefit of a growing community of engineers and scientists that need to solve critical technical problems on demand,” said Manger. “While technical computing has been slow to adopt the benefits of the Cloud, we are convinced that UberCloud can be a catalyst for change.” Roland combines a long-standing investment track record with entrepreneurial and operational experience in leading roles at early stage companies, and has been involved in several successful startups, most recently at Hazelcast, UiPath and Peak Games.

