Ultimaker Devlops Print Cluster Management Software

Ultimaker is creating Print Cluster Management software to increase 3D printing accessibility, the company reports. Ultimaker is currently developing Print Cluster Management software that will allow engineers, designers and educators to efficiently manage multiple 3D printers in a fully integrated environment.

Ultimaker notes that it is open to suggestions and feedback from users.

The new print cluster management software will work in tandem with the company’s Ultimaker 3. Features include

overseeing of prototyping and small-scale production across the organization;

ability to select printers, queue jobs, monitor prints and receive notifications;

seamless integration and backward compatibility – no upgrades required for those with Ultimaker 3 printers; and

no requirement for third-party software or additional IT support – only Cura is needed.

The software’s clustering and overarching queuing software is designed to improve machine utilization production planning.

For more info, visit Ultimaker.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.