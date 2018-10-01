Ultimaker Launches Third-Party Industrial Material Options

The global material alliance, initiated by Ultimaker , results in fully optimized industrial material profiles for professional FFF 3D printing. Both DSM , a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, and Owens Corning , global developer and producer of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites, debut their optimized materials for the Ultimaker S5. Ultimaker also introduces a new print core CC Red 0.6 that allows reliable 3D printing on the Ultimaker S5 with composite materials.

Material manufacturers have joined Ultimaker’s material alliance program to bring a wider variety of FFF 3D printing materials to the market for professionals, more rapidly.

DSM Novamid ID1030 CF10, a new carbon fiber filled grade PA6/66 filament, brings the properties of 3D printed parts close to what is usually achievable only by injection molding. With 10% carbon fiber reinforcement, it produces stronger, tougher and stiffer 3D printed parts for functional prototyping and end-use applications, at the same speeds as unreinforced plastics, Ultimaker reports.

Owens Corning has created a high-end 3D printing material, XSTRAND. This specific material is designed for functional prototyping and industrial applications and has strong mechanical and thermal properties enabled by glass-fiber reinforcement. The material is durable, with stiff mechanical properties, a very low thermal expansion coefficient and a high working temperature.

“We decided to partner with Ultimaker due to the high performance and reliability of Ultimaker 3D printers,” says Dr. Chris Skinner, vice president, Composites Strategic Marketing at Owens Corning. “Teaming up with their material experts resulted in the perfect settings for our materials in Ultimaker Cura. Prototyping and the creation of production tools becomes much easier, more accurate, affordable and accessible at the same time.”

“I am extremely proud to see that our global material alliance with leading material companies such as DSM and Owens Corning so quickly opened up the possibility to use very sophisticated engineering plastics on the Ultimaker S5,” adds Jos Burger, CEO at Ultimaker. “We were recently listed as an IDC Innovator for creating important breakthroughs that address and solve some of the challenges that end users in a number of industries have identified with. This alliance will continue to give more professionals access to high-end materials for all kinds of use cases and industries and will give each Ultimaker S5 in the field an extra upgrade.”

To enable hassle-free printing of composite materials, Ultimaker also introduces the print core CC Red 0.6. The print core features a 0.6 mm diameter nozzle with a specially customized geometry and a wear-resistant ruby cone to ensure reliable 3D printing with composite materials.

The new print core CC Red 0.6 will be available in November 2018. Industrial material profiles will become available in Ultimaker Cura in November 2018.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.