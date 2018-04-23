Ultimaker Unveils Ultimaker S5 3D Printer

Ultimaker unveiled the Ultimaker S5, the latest expansion of its professional 3D printer portfolio. The Ultimaker S5 is fully optimized to fit into existing workflows. With its larger build volume, the Ultimaker S5 can handle printing functional prototypes, manufacturing tools and end-use parts, the company reports.

The Ultimaker S5 has fully integrated hardware, software and materials configuration, as well as optimal settings alignment, designed for professional users that require full geometrical freedom capabilities, industrial-grade material properties, repeatability, high uptime and an integrated workflow. With an optimized touch screen for better user experience, it features a 330x240x300 mm build volume for printing larger objects, dual extrusion and an improved feeder system with a filament flow sensor that auto pauses and resumes when materials run out. The enhanced bed leveling ensures a perfect first layer and continuously compensates the print bed while printing. The Ultimaker S5 can print with a wider range of materials, from PLA to advanced engineering plastics like Nylon and PC. The Ultimaker S5 includes a closed front system, and from fall 2018, an anodized build plate.

Ultimaker also introduced two additional products:

Ultimaker Tough PLA: A technical PLA filament optimized for printing models at larger sizes such as functional prototyping, tooling and manufacturing aids, with no delamination or warping.

Ultimaker App –The Ultimaker App allows users stay updated on the print's progress from a phone or tablet where ever they are. The free Ultimaker App notifies users when a print job is ready or when a printer needs special attention or maintenance. The Ultimaker App will be available on May 15th for Android and iOS, and works with Ultimaker S5 and Ultimaker 3 3D printers.

“The time needed to configure this new 3D printer is lower than ever, which allows users to fully focus on the creation of functional prototypes, larger objects and other designs and models that require full geometrical design freedom capabilities,” says Jos Burger, CEO of Ultimaker. “Combined with our continuously updated software and our global sales and service network, we have made local digital manufacturing a reality.”

The Ultimaker S5 and Ultimaker Tough PLA will be available on May 15, 2018 through Ultimaker’s network of global partners.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.