Umbra Composit Boosts Rapid Visualization of 3D Models

Umbra‘s Composit is a fully-automated cloud-based 3D solution that applies Umbra’s algorithms to intelligently optimize complex models able to be loaded on mobile mixed reality devices.

Composit works alongside other authoring tools such as Autodesk Revit. Once installed, Composit makes it possible for users to ‘Umbrafy’ — automatically optimize complex 3D models with a single click, projects from their Revit 3D View instantly. The Umbrafied content is then pushed to Umbra’s cloud, where it can be shared to virtually any internet-connected device with a web browser and a growing number of VR and AR platforms including Microsoft Hololens, Apple ARKit and Samsung Gear VR. This makes it possible for large, geographically dispersed teams of varying technical expertise to review renderings in real time, greatly accelerating the design review process.

“Composit is addressing multiple pain points in today’s complex AEC design workflow,” says Shawn Adamek, Umbra’s chief marketing officer. “Upstream, our ability to optimize models in minutes enables architects and designers to accelerate revision cycles with colleagues, clients and other stakeholders. Downstream, our platform-agnostic viewer allows anyone, anywhere, on any device to view and interact with 3D models.”

Composit is available now, with pricing starting at $239 per month. Volume discounts are available for customers interested in seat license bundles.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.