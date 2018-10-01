Union Tech Opens Stereolithography Demo Center in Chicago Area

Given the range of options for 3D printing and additive manufacturing, IL-based Union Tech, Inc. wanted to facilitate potential buyers’ efforts to evaluate the benefits and advantages of the UnionTech line of commercial and production stereolithography equipment.

“The center’s purpose is to provide a convenient venue for a first-hand, close-up examination and hands-on evaluation of the UnionTech ‘fresh dimensions’ approach to stereolithography: open sourced materials and software options, and robust ‘keep it simple and solid’ engineering that provides cost-effectiveness with excellent part aesthetics,” says Jim Reitz, general manager of Union Tech.

The Chicago area location allows easy access for visitors to UnionTech’s stereolithography (SL) demonstration center. Early in the second quarter of 2018, the staff opened the center at 761 North 17th St, Unit 29, St. Charles, IL, 60124.

The functions of the UnionTech product demonstration center include:

showcasing available UnionTech equipment;

benchmark part builds for potential customer’s evaluation of SL technology and UnionTech machines as a preferred 3D printing option;

discussion with examples of applications ranging form investment casting, rapid tooling, metal clad composites, as well as prototyping applications;

warehouse and logistic support for customer shipments; and

accommodating final assembly and managing quality control of the equipment.

UnionTech’s current equipment that is showcased and available for demonstration at the new center include: the Commercial PILOT line (Pilot 250 and PILOT 450—building parts in Somos EVOLVE, Element and WaterShed) and Industrial RSPRO 600 and 800, which are also available for inspection.

UnionTech stereolithography equipment features comprise cost-effective ownership throughout the entire lifecycle; freedom to collaborate and innovate with open design for materials and machine access; and surface esthetics of printed parts that resets expectations and contributes to lower post-finishing requirements.

The UnionTech product line is based on internationally sourced components—including Panasonic, SCANLAB, Advanced Optowave and Materialise.

For nearly 20 years, UnionTech stereolithography (SL) 3D printing equipment has been developed and manufactured in an environment of intense regional competition. Union Tech Inc., a subsidiary of Shanghai Union Technology Corporation, provides successes in wide-ranging markets including, among many others: automotive, aerospace, medical and diverse industrial applications.

For more info, visit Union Tech, Inc.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.