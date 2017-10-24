Home / Internet of Things / University of Illinois Calls on Tektronix for Aid in Nanofabrication Lab

University of Illinois Calls on Tektronix for Aid in Nanofabrication Lab

Posted by: admin in Internet of Things, News, Test October 24, 2017

Tektronix, provider of measurement solutions, announced that the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has purchased three Keithley 4200A-SCS Parameter Analyzers and three 4200A-CVIV Multi-Switch Modules for an undergraduate nanofabrication lab intended to give students hands-on experience with micro- and nano-electronics. The 4200A-SCS is a modular, fully integrated parameter analyzer for performing electrical characterization of materials, semiconductor devices and processes. The 4200A-CVIV provides an error-proof method of switching between DC and AC measurements and moving AC measurements to any terminal of the test device.

Illinois is in the process of setting up a nanofab lab at its ECE Building, a new 230,000-square-foot facility with more than 20 lab spaces dedicated to giving students hands-on training in electronics and computing. The university selected the 4200A-SCS for the nanofab lab because it wanted equipment that students and new users can immediately use with minimal training. Recently introduced, the 4200A-SCS emphasizes usability with features such as:

  • guidance on measurements with embedded YouTube-like videos in Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean on how to set up, perform and troubleshoot tests as well as application notes and webinars;
  • over 450 ready-to-use, user-modifiable application tests and devices that jumpstart test plan development;
  • visual test plan development and test sequencing tools; and
  • an integrated confidence check that gives users confirmation when a probe has contacted wafer pads.

Consisting of Source Measure Units for I-V characterization, Capacitance-Voltage module for AC impedance measurements, and an Ultra-fast Pulse Measure Unit that performs pulsed I-V, waveform capture and transient I-V measurements, the 4200A-SCS provides parameters needed for materials research, semiconductor device design, development or production.

For more info, visit Tektronix.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

Tagged with:

About admin

© Copyright 2017, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy