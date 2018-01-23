Home / Engineering Computing / Velocity Micro Debuts Flagship Desktop PC Chassis

Velocity Micro Debuts Flagship Desktop PC Chassis

Posted by: admin in Engineering Computing, New Products January 23, 2018

Velocity Micro unveils its new flagship chassis, the GX5. Constructed for optimal airflow, best-in-class thermal properties, performance and sharp aesthetics, the GX5 is custom designed by and exclusive to Velocity Micro. Systems built using the GX5 will start at $1,099 and become available in late Q1.

Features of the GX5 release include the following:

  • Upgraded thermodynamics via passive and active cooling, better cable management and improved component accessibility including a bottom-mounted PSU for easier maintenance and upgrades
  • Room for larger motherboard specifications including all E-ATX form factors
  • Improved overall system acoustics, particularly for higher end workstations and more robust enthusiast builds
  • Tempered glass side panel window

All Velocity Micro desktops are supported with no preinstalled bloatware. To learn more, visit Velocity Micro.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

