Velocity Micro Debuts Flagship Desktop PC Chassis

Velocity Micro unveils its new flagship chassis, the GX5. Constructed for optimal airflow, best-in-class thermal properties, performance and sharp aesthetics, the GX5 is custom designed by and exclusive to Velocity Micro. Systems built using the GX5 will start at $1,099 and become available in late Q1.

Features of the GX5 release include the following:

Upgraded thermodynamics via passive and active cooling, better cable management and improved component accessibility including a bottom-mounted PSU for easier maintenance and upgrades

Room for larger motherboard specifications including all E-ATX form factors

Improved overall system acoustics, particularly for higher end workstations and more robust enthusiast builds

Tempered glass side panel window

All Velocity Micro desktops are supported with no preinstalled bloatware.

