Velocity Micro Debuts Flagship Desktop PC Chassis

Velocity Micro unveils its new flagship chassis, the GX5. Constructed for optimal airflow, best-in-class thermal properties, performance and sharp aesthetics, the GX5 is custom designed by and exclusive to Velocity Micro. Systems built using the GX5 will start at $1,099 and become available in late Q1.
Features of the GX5 release include the following:
- Upgraded thermodynamics via passive and active cooling, better cable management and improved component accessibility including a bottom-mounted PSU for easier maintenance and upgrades
- Room for larger motherboard specifications including all E-ATX form factors
- Improved overall system acoustics, particularly for higher end workstations and more robust enthusiast builds
- Tempered glass side panel window
All Velocity Micro desktops are supported with no preinstalled bloatware.
