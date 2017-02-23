Vention.io Announces Beta Launch 3D Machine Builder Platform

Vention.io recently announced via news release the beta launch of its browser-based 3D machine builder platform, enabling users to design and order their custom industrial equipment in just a few days.

Vention is providing a cloud-based 3D design platform that embeds a library of “ready-to-order” industrial-grade components. The platform is suited for the design of fixed and automated equipment in the fields of small business automation, lean manufacturing, product validation and research, and industrial design, the company said. Usage of the platform is free and users can order their machine for next-day shipment upon design completion.

“It became obvious to us that the next frontier for faster machine design wasn’t better design tools or higher performance hardware, but rather the integration between the two. The launch of our beta program is a first step in enabling our partners to experience a novel design and build workflow that will accelerate the machine design process more than 5-fold,” said Etienne Lacroix, Vention founder and CEO.

By incorporating artificial intelligence in their platform, Vention aims to create a 3D design experience that is significantly easier and faster than traditional tools, per the company’s news release. Vention’s ease of use philosophy revolves around the “one-part, one-click” component insertion feature, enabling the 3D assembly of machines to mimic that of the physical world.

“With the help of artificial intelligence, we are paving the way for significant democratization of mechanical engineering. We want to enable design-savvy individuals who never used CAD (computer-aided design) software, to 3D design industrial machines and prototypes. Similar technology democratization in web development (i.e., WordPress, Squarespace, Wix) were complete game-changers; we are creating the equivalent for machine design,” said CTO Max Windisch.

Vention integrates part selection, 3D design and component purchasing, eliminating the need for 2D drawings and manual bill of material management, according to the company. Integration between design software and industrial hardware is the primary contributor to cycle-time improvement, the company stated. The infrastructure is entirely cloud-based, enabling Vention to implement real-time collaboration features. Below is a list of features currently available on the beta version of Vention.

A library of structural, motion, and control components.

A free cloud-based 3D Machine Builder.

Artificial intelligence-enabled 3D constraints

Real-time cost and weight in the 3D Machine Builder environment.

Automatic fasteners and bill of material management.

Access to a library of user-generated public designs.

Invitation of individual collaborators to a design.

Ability to set up a private design group.

Submission of new component ideas.

Personalized assembly instructions with purchase orders.

For more information, visit Vention.io.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.