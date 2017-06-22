Vero Software Launches Work NC 2017 R2

WorkNC 2017 R2 is the latest release of the WorkNC computer-aided-manufacturing (CAM) solution, by Vero Software.

WorkNC 2017 R2 includes improvements made to the solution’s Waveform roughing cycle, including toolpath optimization achieved by considering tool load during intermediate Z-step calculations.

“The Waveform technology has been designed to perform roughing operations at very high speeds and requires toolpath security control,” says said Brand Manager Miguel Johann

A Waveform roughing option allows users to force the initial lead-in and the final lead-out to a secure point above the stock in case of a difference between the virtual stock and the real stock on the machine.

For more info, visit Vero Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.