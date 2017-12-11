Vero Software Releases Software Updates for Alphacam and VISI

The 2018 R1 release of Alphacam, from Vero Software, includes enhancements to the automation and nesting functions.

When in Automation Manager, users can have a connection between ‘parent-child’ parts, as job files can be added to another job file as a sub-component. This enhances the management of parts that should be manufactured in groups.

The sub-components have similar properties to the main components, such as layer mapping, along with material and nesting properties. Alphacam Product Owner Felipe Ferrary says the sub-components will be loaded automatically with the main ‘parent’ component.

“When creating jobs, users can easily add files to a job, and as all sub-component parts will be loaded automatically it improves ease of use and productivity,” he says.

Also in Automation Manager, drawings and fittings can now be added to specified datum points. When processing a job the fittings will automatically be inserted at a pre-defined position, and can also be used in parametric drawings.

There is a new option in Automation Manager to avoid machine table collisions, with the ability to check Z levels on toolpaths. The new Tolerance Collision Check can be selected from the Machine Table Collision Method drop-down list, and a Z-level tolerance and material Z0 specified … for example, at the top or bottom of the part. Users will be warned if any toolpaths cutting deeper than the material thickness plus the tolerance are detected.

Nesting has a new feature, allowing the nesting engine to automatically use the best available user-selected sheets.

The TimeStudy function has now been reinstated as a 64-bit Addin, giving users their total machining time in a few seconds without any special settings or configuring reports.

A new Geometry option creates the minimum 3D bounding rectangle to enclose solids and surfaces. The box can be aligned using feature extraction settings, and also defined by material.

The Cylindrical Parallel strategy for 3D machining has been improved to give easier control over the start/end Angles and CW/CCW direction. The start angle can be less or greater than the end angle, and the CW checkbox now dynamically updates the on-screen cutting area.

In related news, a new mold design tool is launched in VISI 2018 R1.

The latest release of VISI, from Vero Software, provides new and enhanced functionality for both CAD and CAM.

VISI 2018 R1 introduces a Mold Tool module based on VISI’s Assembly-Ng technology. Customizable templates, including the management of blank and predrilled plates, allow for easy tool layout creation and enhanced editing at any stage of the design process.

Further enhancements have been made within the plastic Flow warpage prediction module to improve result accuracy for complex technical polymers. These improvements have been achieved by a complete revision of the algorithms for the Holding phase.

CAM developments include faster geometry preparation, and an enhanced 2.5-axis chamfering strategy which provides many quality updates including intelligent approach and retract points, advanced obstacle management and speed improvements.

For 3D waterline milling, new adaptive stepdown capabilities can now manage variable Z steps for each independent area within the same piece being machined.

User interface improvements to the CAM navigator will see the build process status on the operation itself allowing the process manager to be switched off if required. Tool sheet reports have been updated where the user can benefit from the enhancements to the snapshot manager.

A new VISI-to-PC-DMIS interface enables PC-DMIS to read the native VISI CAD file directly with annotation and points previously defined in VISI loaded automatically into PC-DMIS to be used for quality control purposes.

For more info, visit Vero Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.