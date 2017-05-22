Vero Software’s Alphacam Features Automation Capabilities

The latest release of Alphacam, from Vero Software, aims to intuitively automate key CAD/CAM operations.

Automation Manager includes enhancements to simplify the workflow, including multi-drill control, new styles functionality, and further support for CAD file formats.

The introduction of Automation Manager Plus across all levels of Alphacam allows automation to support the processing of Constrained Drawings and Parametric Sketches, and Part Grain Direction through sheet Grain Direction and Alignment Vector options.

Alphacam 2017 R2 also sees the first release of its integration with robot simulation software, meaning that output toolpaths generated within Alphacam can be passed directly to RoboDK’s Offline Programming (OLP) to simulate robot kinematics, along with a range of applications and activities such as robot milling.

As part of the Vero Customer Experience Improvement Program, Alphacam integrates Microsoft Analytics to gather software usage statistics.

A new Reverse Cut Direction option has been added to Rough/Finish and Stone Cut Shape, creating toolpaths in the opposite direction to the tool direction on the geometry.

The Stone module now includes support for automatic detection of unsawn areas of the selected parts, and the option to add a Water Jet Cut Path operation, with two new tabs added to the sawing Dialog for the Water Jet Cut Parameters and its Lead In/Out settings.

Sawing has been enhanced by controlling how the foul avoidance is applied. It can be applied to none or all of the selected machining geometries. Alternatively, a separate selection can be made for the avoidance geometries. Foul avoidance geometries appear in a new branch of the operation tree, where geometries can be added or removed, and the selection remade.

In Alphacam’s nesting function, offcuts generated from nested sheets are now written to the new Sheet Database. Sheets may have been created from the database or just-as-drawn in the active drawing. The offcut will be created under the correct sheet, matching the material and thickness, which can be viewed as Attributes on the sheet.

For more info, visit Vero Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.