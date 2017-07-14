Vero Software’s Edgecam 2017 R2 Features Enhanced Functionality

The Edgecam 2017 R2 from Vero Software reportedly features around 20 items of new and enhanced functionality, covering turning, milling, simulation, and wire EDM.

The new B-Axis Turning Cycle in Edgecam 2017 R2 allows greater accessibility when machining complex profiles, by dynamically positioning the insert, the company reports. The toolholder is gouge-protected during deployment, and the user can have additional control over the toolpath by deploying over-ride angles. This new cycle can be used with all types of turning tools, and for both roughing and finishing operations.

When using the Fixture Database it is now possible to measure fixtures and other workholding devices.

Regarding Feature Finding, information transmitted by CadLink has been enhanced where ‘Limits and Fit’ data is now passed to the Edgecam feature. This support covers CREO, SolidWorks and Inventor files.

The Live Job Reports function was previously run as a windows service. Edgecam 2017 R2 swaps it to a desktop application.

The latest release offers a new Quick Search function. Less common functionality can be easily located and deployed by simply searching the command library.

The 2017 R2 release updates cycle dialogs with pictures and context sensitive help. Slot Milling, Project Flow Curves and Project Circular Pattern cycles have all been updated.

The Inspection Module is said to provide a robust environment for on-machine probing, supporting a wide array of feature types, path creation and report generation.

Edgecam caters to CAM programmers and uses CAD models. Using a set of commands, the user creates a set of inspection features that are then converted into a toolpath and simulated. This means the machine code macros are created via Edgecam’s postprocessor.

The Machine Simulator benefits from two additional enhancements. The ability to pick the target component while using View Comparison was introduced in the previous release, and has now been enhanced so that users can now opt for ‘All components.’ And secondly, a quicker way of rewinding the toolpaths has been introduced when exiting Machine Simulator: rather than use the traditional menu option, users can now simply hold down the ‘Shift’ key.

Roughing and Hole Drill cycles have been upgraded to be more consistent with existing functionality – namely when roughing to full depth, users no longer need to state a ‘cut increment’ value. Similar to the Roughing cycle, when set to ‘Use Current Stock’ the 2017 R2 Hole cycle no longer requires a Z Level value.

For Wire EDM users, numerous enhancements have been made to the Machine Configurator. Support for multiple versions of EDM Expert is now available, and a new technology setting has been added, allowing cycles to automatically switch to the appropriate EDM Expert technology page.

The Tagging functions now allow a non-parallel movement when exiting a machining path. This assists with better code output and allows a constant tag width along the entire part.

For more info, visit Vero Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.