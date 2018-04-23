Virtalis Releases Latest Version of Visionary Render 2 Engineering VR Software

Virtalis releases the latest version of Visionary Render, Virtalis’ flagship engineering VR software. It delivers the ability to share 3D models across an enterprise thanks to its new cloud-based structure. It supports dynamic, interactive virtual environments that can be shared across a variety of devices.

“We’ve been working with companies who have vast, disparate CAD databases and asset registers and the rise of Digital Twinning over the last 12 months has been a key driver behind the development of Visionary Render 2,” explains Paul McColl, head of Virtual Digital Twin at Virtalis.

Visionary Render 2 acts as a platform linking both structured and unstructured data, meaning CAD PLM can be brought together with any mix of data from IOT, laser scans, point clouds, weather feeds and more. These giant data sets can then be rendered at lightning speed. Thanks to its mesh network, it can stream to a range of devices, including tablets, all while maintaining vital security and data integrity features.

With a new pay-as-you-go VR as a Service (VRaaS) pricing structure, as well as traditional annual and node/floating licences, more businesses will be able to benefit from the extra insight and dimension that VR/visualization brings and share work collaboratively with colleagues. Visionary Render 2 is accessible to teams wherever they are in the world, via tablets, laptops, workstations, HMDs and full 3D/VR ActiveWorks display systems. The software removes onerous compute demands, because the “Mixed Mode” means that models can be streamed, with the data kept remote and secure.

Visionary Render maintains the structure, the CAD hierarchy, the naming conventions and the meta data, giving 3D real-time accessibility, controllability and searchability, according to the company. The new gallery-based workflow allows ‘drag and drop’ modeling for faster creation of convincing environments.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.