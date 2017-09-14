Virtalis VR Technology Brought to Canada via CAD Microsolutions

CAD MicroSolutions Inc. has become a Gold reseller of Virtalis’ Virtual Reality (VR) and advanced visualization solutions in Canada.

Virtalis offers software and hardware solutions to transfer 3D CAD data into a virtual environment, facilitating collaboration and communication between designers, manufacturers, marketers, senior management and stakeholders, the company reports.

CAD MicroSolutions is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and provides 3D technology and training for the entire product development lifecycle.

CAD MicroSolutions will provide consultation, sales and support for the Virtalis technology across Canada, and will host events and webinars to demonstrate VR. These events will showcase the VR solutions, and the technology behind it, along with the full range of mechatronics tools CAD MicroSolutions carries, including the SOLIDWORKS design suite, HP’s Jet Fusion 3D printing solutions, Nano Dimension’s PCB 3D printer The DragonFly 2020 and Markforged 3D printing solutions.

For more info, visit Virtalis and CAD Microsolutions.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.