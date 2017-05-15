VMware Unveils IoT Management Solution

This new solution, focused on enterprise IoT, leverages existing technologies from both VMware AirWatch for device management and VMware vRealize Operations for infrastructure monitoring and troubleshooting. It supports a broad range of edge systems and their connected devices. VMware Pulse IoT Center, which will be available as both a simple to deploy on-prem solution and as a Service offering, is currently in private beta.

With VMware Pulse IoT Center, customers will be able to

easily on-board, manage, monitor and secure diverse IoT edge systems, connected devices and applications from a single console;

interoperate between heterogeneous edge systems and connected devices with different hardware, operating systems and communication protocols; and,

define and track what, where and when things are updated over the air (OTA) or changed — with a sophisticated and flexible rules engine.

Additionally, users can protect. Secure IoT infrastructure across things, edge, network and applications, including the ability to

minimize data exposed by creating a tunnel from data point to application by using VMware NSX as an add-on;

enterprise wipe of data from devices at any time if they are exposed to security threats; and,

maintain up-to-date firmware and security patches and upgrade software OTA via an integrated policy engine.

VMware Pulse IoT Center is expected to become available later this year.

For more info, visit VMware.