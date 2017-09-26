voxeljet Presents High-Speed Sintering Process

voxeljet, manufacturer of 3D printing systems for industrial applications, is releasing its High-Speed Sintering (HSS) process in November 2017. The process, initially developed by Neil Hopkinson, is licensed to voxeljet from Evonik and Loughborough University. Combined with voxeljet’s binder-jetting expertise, the high-speed sintering process has been further developed.

The new HSS process reportedly enables printing of parts with properties similar to selective laser sintering, Multi Jet Fusion or injection molding. Fully functional prototypes such as brackets, buckles, shoe soles and other functional parts for end use can be produced. Additional application examples for HSS parts include interior design parts of cars and designs of product packaging.

The basis for HSS is the same as voxeljet’s core technology, binder jetting. This new process involves depositing a fine layer of polymeric powder, e.g., PA12 or TPU, after which an inkjet print head selectively deposits an infrared absorbing fluid directly onto the powder surface where sintering is desired. No further liquids are used for the printing process, which keeps consumable costs to a minimum. The build area is then illumined with infrared light, causing the printed fluid to absorb this energy and then melt and sinter (fuse) the underlying powder. This process is repeated layer by layer until the build is complete to form functional plastic parts.

The High-Speed Sintering process will be officially released in November at the formnext fair in Frankfurt, Germany, November 14-18, 2017.

For more info, visit voxeljet.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.