VRgineers Offers VRHero 5K Plus Headset for Professionals

VRgineers, a virtual reality engineering company, introduces its VRHero 5K Plus headset for engineering and design professionals. The VRHero 5K Plus features double Quad HD OLED displays, each with resolution and pixel density higher than the new iPhone X Super Retina display. The 5K resolution and full 24bit RGB colors, together with the custom-built optics and 170 degrees FOV, give the VRHero 5K Plus, according to analysts, a true-to-life image in VR.
“Virtual and mixed reality as well as immersive computing will undoubtedly cause a revolution in the way we work across all industries. VRgineers’ mission is to empower these trailblazing professionals with cutting-edge VR technology, and together we will push enterprise VR forward to new levels,” says Martin Holecko, VRgineers co-founder.
VRHero 5K Plus allows professionals to see reality before it actually happens in the physical world; a virtual representation of the future product they are creating portrayed down to the smallest details with realistic design details, proportions and lighting.
VRHero 5K Plus builds upon the VRHero 5K platform used by automotive designers in companies like BMW, Audi and Volkswagen for design validation and evaluation, allowing them to accelerate the development of new prototypes.
For the VRHero 5K Plus, each of the two OLED displays used, one per each eye, is a 5.7-in. Quad HD 2560-by-1440-pixel display with 3.7 mega pixels and 518 ppi.
The display improvements include latency reduction, low persistence, faster color switching and sharper blacks. The performance is further improved by official support of NVIDIA VRWorks, NVIDIA’s framework for HMD developers through functions like Direct Mode, Single Pass Stereo and Lens Matched Shading.
On the user comfort side, VRHero 5K Plus comes with a new comfortable head strap that can either be an easy-on/easy-off strap for showcase purposes (showrooms, POS etc.) , as well as, for long-term daily use.
Add to all these new features VRHero, the 5K Plus support of major 3D engines like Unity 3D and Unreal, and direct software integrations with professional software tools from Autodesk, ESI, and others, and you get a true enterprise-grade VR tool ready to be deployed in any working environment, the company reports. The VRHero 5K Plus is suggested to retail for $9,000 USD plus installation costs.
For more info, visit VRgineers.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.