VRgineers Offers VRHero 5K Plus Headset for Professionals

VRgineers, a virtual reality engineering company, introduces its VRHero 5K Plus headset for engineering and design professionals. The VRHero 5K Plus features double Quad HD OLED displays, each with resolution and pixel density higher than the new iPhone X Super Retina display. The 5K resolution and full 24bit RGB colors, together with the custom-built optics and 170 degrees FOV, give the VRHero 5K Plus, according to analysts, a true-to-life image in VR.

“Virtual and mixed reality as well as immersive computing will undoubtedly cause a revolution in the way we work across all industries. VRgineers’ mission is to empower these trailblazing professionals with cutting-edge VR technology, and together we will push enterprise VR forward to new levels,” says Martin Holecko, VRgineers co-founder.

VRHero 5K Plus allows professionals to see reality before it actually happens in the physical world; a virtual representation of the future product they are creating portrayed down to the smallest details with realistic design details, proportions and lighting.

VRHero 5K Plus builds upon the VRHero 5K platform used by automotive designers in companies like BMW, Audi and Volkswagen for design validation and evaluation, allowing them to accelerate the development of new prototypes.