VTI Offers Thermocouple/Voltage Measurement Instrument

AMETEK VTI Instruments has introduced its latest LXI instrument, the EX1401 precision, a 16-channel, isolated thermocouple and voltage measurement instrument.

The EX1401 reportedly delivers with accuracies of ±0.20°C, 1000 V channel-channel isolation, built-in self-test capabilities and independent 24-bit ADC’s per channel. Independent cold junction compensation (CJC), implemented on a per-channel basis and open thermocouple detection (OTD) further enhance the instrument’s capabilities.

The EX1401 offers power over ethernet+ (PoE+) and flexible DC power options for portable applications. With PoE+, the test engineer does not need to connect both data and power cables. The engineer can place the instrument anywhere in a test chamber, or around the test article, and connect it to the network.

With the ability to acquire data at 20K samples/second/channel, the EX1401 can be deployed in situations that demand rapid responses to quickly changing conditions, including high-speed temperature transient applications, according to the company. The EX1401 has application in automotive and battery testing; highly accelerated life test/ highly accelerated stress screening (HALT/HASS); health monitoring and jet engine testing. It can be used in any test environment that requires accurate temperature measurement and repeatability.

An LXI interface allows the EX1401 to be distributed and positioned close to the device-under-test, reducing the implementation and support costs associated with long cable lengths. That also reduces transducer cable lengths along with associated coupled EMI interference. In addition, the instrument features a built-in self-test function that reports instrument status and problems.

An embedded web interface provides configuration and data displays. EXLab Express, VTI’s data acquisition software, is included with each instrument.

Parallel data storage and standalone autonomous operating modes further expand the use of this versatile instrument. The EX1401 also supports IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP), allowing engineers to synchronize measurements from many devices throughout the test application.

AMETEK VTI Instruments is a unit of AMETEK Electronic Instruments, which provides solutions in aerospace, power, industrial, and other demanding markets. AMETEK is a global leader in electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $4.0 billion.

