Watlow Selects Infor PLM to Advance Business Processes

Watlow, a provider of thermal systems manufacturing and design, has selected Infor PLM Accelerate as its internal PLM (product lifecycle management) system.

By choosing to implement Infor PLM Accelerate, Watlow plans to improve data integrity, standardize business processes and supporting systems across the enterprise, increase information availability and deliver enterprise-wide collaboration that fortifies decision-based business processes, a company press release states.

With implementation, Watlow is hoping to strengthen data accuracy, integrate disparate systems, reduce waste through a lean business model, establish virtual collaboration and enhance the decision-making process through improved visibility, according to the company.

“We strive to provide every customer with the best products and applications needed to fulfill their thermal requirements, many of which are customized,” said Steve Desloge, chief financial officer, Watlow. “This requires us to constantly evaluate our approach to ensure we can deliver the highest quality for the best value. By selecting Infor, we are able to take proactive steps to achieve a lean business model that reinforces the scale of product development available to our customers, while using a more collaborative approach to do so. This investment will also support our vision by enabling more effective processes to support systems-based sales.”

