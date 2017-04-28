Home / New Products / Weidmüller to Tap CONTACT Software’s CIM Database

April 28, 2017

Weidmüller will use CONTACT Software‘s CIM DATABASE PLM throughout all phases of the product lifecycle to deliver a more agile response to market requirements, CONTACT Software reports.

Rollout of the PLM system in application centers is the first milestone in the implementation of the global PLM 2020 project, according to CONTACT Software. Bernhard Gorny, head of Product Lifecycle Management, outlines the strategic objectives: “We want to be able to control the entire process chain from the initial idea and product development right up to product maturity, including changes and the discontinuation of a product, in a uniform way.”

By establishing a single source of truth, Weidmüller anticipates being able to avoid errors, improve integration of domain-specific development processes and reduce costs.

During the benchmark, Weidmüller viewed scalability and the ability to deploy the new system rapidly as important factors. Alongside the comprehensive functionality and multi-CAD support provided by CIM DATABASE, its open, modular software architecture and the agile approach of the company during implementation were therefore key factors in the decision to choose CONTACT as the software vendor and integration partner, CONTACT Software reports.

For more info, visit Weidmüller and CONTACT Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

